What is that? March 8, 2024

Can you identify what the photo is portraying? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was back on top this week, weighing in first via email on last week’s mystery photo (see bottom right): “Of course, Peter Waldner’s fish sculpture at the tip of Bootleggers Alley.”

Of course, Roger.

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Ed Hydeman was a close second, emailing: “Peter Waldner’s fish mounted on the railing at the end of Bootleggers Alley.”

Wendy Turgeon, Laura Zavatto and Mark Schneider all recognized the stunning work of art.

We asked Peter about it, and he said, “The sculpture is made from Shelter Island sea glass epoxy-ed to a paper mache and tin foil base.

“The wooden base was also found on the beach. I put it there over a year ago, hoping people would enjoy it — it was meant to be anonymous — but it was also an experiment to see if it would hold up to the elements, both the weather and human.

“Would people leave it alone and not take it or wreck it? It’s lasted a year and a month. The one out at Shell Beach didn’t fare as well. It was stolen after four months — replaced with a paper mache osprey, which was smashed on the rocks, but repaired and replaced.

“He will be a year old if he makes it to May.”

Here’s hoping, Peter, and thank you from all your colleagues at the Reporter.