New comedy to be screened at school

On Friday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 8 p.m., Islanders are invited to an encore showing of “Frieda Takes the Cake” and premiere of Peter Waldner’s new short comedy ”Frieda’s on the Money.” The first film is 24 minutes, the sequel just 20 minutes, featuring (92-year-old) Leah Friedman in the lead, with an all-Island volunteer cast. “The show will be free,” said Mr. Waldner, “but we will be accepting donations for the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch.”

The movie night will be in the school auditorium. This will be the third short comedy film Mr. Waldner has made with the “Wishrock Players,” as he calls them, referring to a group of volunteer actors from the Shelter Island community (some with acting experience, some with no experience) ranging from ages 9 to 92.

“It has only been possible because of these volunteers,” Mr. Waldner said, “and the invaluable (also pro bono) help from film editor friend, Bob Volpe (a retired commercial editor) and master director (and playwright) of the school drama program, John Kaasik.”