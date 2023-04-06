Friday Night Dialogues: Married to a master thief

Jeanne Callahan, author of a powerful memoir, will be at the library April 14. (Courtesy image)

Please join us Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library Community room for a discussion of “Till Heist Do Us Part.” The discussion will be led by the author, Jeanne Callahan.

The story you are about to hear is true. It occurred in a small village like ours. You may find the facts disturbing — because they are.

Jeanne’s life was perfect — or so it seemed. She had it all: a loving husband who worked on Wall Street, two beautiful, healthy sons and a dream home in an affluent Long Island community where she grew up, surrounded by friends and family. But then, with one phone call, the day after Thanksgiving 2003, the life she knew and loved came crashing down around her.

Jeanne came to understand that over the prior 10 months that the husband she kissed goodbye in the morning before he went to work trading on the futures exchange, was actually going to the library to research “master thief” techniques.

He then implemented what he had learned and proceeded on a crime spree, robbing 11 banks from March to November of 2003.

Jeanne will share her story in a riveting round table discussion. Although what she learned about her husband’s actions turned her life upside down and caused her to initially feel lost, Jeanne found that the support of friends and family, especially her parents and her two sons, Stephen and Ryan, gave her strength.

She found that prayer and her belief in God was instrumental in her healing.

Jeanne truly feels that her story is not a tragedy; it is a story of hope and redemption, of faith, love, and the power of forgiveness. She hopes that the sharing of her story, can give hope and guidance to others.

The event is free of charge, but we always appreciate donations.

Please make reservations to attend at least by 6 p.m. the day of the Friday Night Dialogues at silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042 and ask for Jess Montgomery.

Up next: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.: Wood Turnings by Fred Buonocore (In person)