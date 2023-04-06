Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, April 6, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

MASHOMACK ENVIRONMENTAL EXPLORERS PROGRAM: Registration is now open for Summer Sessions: Session 1: July 10-13; Session 2: July 31-August 3; Session 3: August 14-17. Visit nature.org/events to register. Active, hands-on program for kids (ages 8-12) to explore Mashomack’s fields, forests and wetlands.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Tiny Pancakes (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Library. Sprinkles, syrup and food coloring to decorate tiny. tasty treats. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Finger Painting (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. Library. Fun painting and a little messy so easy-to-wash clothes are recommended. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp, hosted by Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, St. Gabriel’s Meadow, Cartwright & Burns Rd. Ages 1-8. Rain date Sunday, April 9.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Movie Day (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. Library. No registration required, please see Sara (Children’s Librarian) for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Saturday Seedlings: April Showers, 9 – 10 a.m. Mashomack — investigate why April showers are so important for the plants and animals of Mashomack. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required at [email protected].

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Mashomack Walk: First Full Moon of Spring, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Rare opportunity to experience the beauty of Mashomack at night. Advanced registration at [email protected]. is required.

SABADO, 8 DE APRIL/SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Ingles como segundo lenguaje (ESL), 15:30 h. (3:30 p.m.) Library

Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés en conversación informal. El profesor Jonathan Cho conducirá este programa cada semana en la sala de la comunidad de la biblioteca.

Join us to practice English through informal conversation. Instructor Jonathan Cho will lead this program in the library community room on a weekly basis.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program/para registrarse en este programa.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Shelter Island Book Club – A Speck in the Sea, 4:30 p.m. Library. This harrowing adventure-at-sea memoir recountS the heroic search-and-rescue mission for lost Montauk fisherman John Aldridge. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Gettysburg: The Aftermath of Battle and Lincoln’s Immortal Words, 7:00 pm (Zoom) Join Gettysburg NMP Park Ranger John Hoptak for an examination of the aftermath of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, the creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, and the meaning and continuing relevancy of Lincoln’s famed “Gettysburg Address.” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Open House – Library Expansion, 6 p.m. Are you curious about the expansion? Gather at the library for some snacks and the opportunity to view the preliminary plans and ask questions of the library director and trustees. No registration required.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Till Heist Do Us Part. Author Jeanne Callahan will discuss her book recounting her realization that her husband was a master thief. Register at silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042 and ask for Jess Montgomery.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 7 p.m. Award-winning violinist Sirena Huang and pianist Rohan De Silva will perform the music of Prokofiev, Ravel, Sibelius, Vieuxtemps and Stravinsky. Free; donations appreciated. Reception with musicians follows. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, April 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, April 6, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, April 7, 2023

WMAC

Monday, April 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, April 10, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, April 11, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 11, 2 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, April 11, 7 – 8 p.m.