Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 6, 2023

Too little, too late

To the Editor:

Shelter Island’s efforts to protect wetlands has always been a saga of too little, too late. Why is this? Is it lack of understanding of the importance wetlands holds to Island water quality, or is it competing priorities?

The Nearshore Overlay Zone which was adopted in 2000 established a 75-foot buffer adjacent to the Island’s wetlands limited to native vegetation and wildlife. In theory this should have preserved the wetlands and an additional 75 feet of native vegetation and natural habitat. Too late, most of the Island’s perimeter had already been developed, and even post-ordinance development suffered from our love affair with beautiful sweeping green lawns.

Fast forward to the current decade, and we are given a rare second opportunity at preserving and enhancing the wetlands from the perils of a massive onslaught of redevelopment.

In recent years the Town Board has taken over wetlands review along with every other aspect of town governance, bogged down by an inability to delegate, and without the services of a planner. Many new buyers paid large sums for shoreline property, and had an insatiable appetite for improvements. In many cases significant relief was sought from regulations and granted.

The Town Board accepted low hanging fruit such as new septic systems, better pool filters and covers as mitigation for wetlands buffer encroachment. Wetlands buffer enhancement and restoration was and still is a token part of the mitigation of development discussion.

Beautiful chemically treated green lawns extended to wetland edges and beyond.

No money for a planner, too much of a financial burden? Yet no thoughts of requiring the applicant seeking relief to pay for professional environmental reviews?

Give wetlands review back to the Planning Board with the necessary resources, qualified appointees, improved codes, strict enforcement, and provide the board with a clear mandate to hold high preservation of our wetlands and buffers.

MICHAEL SHATKEN, Shelter Island

Who is being served?

To the Editor:

Two weeks ago, a consultant for the proposed wastewater treatment plant stated that the project would result in a nitrogen reduction of 98.6% from the current flow. But resident Bob Kohn responded that it was misleading to compare the project to current flow. The correct comparison would be with individual I/A systems, which reduce nitrogen by 97% or more. In other words, the plant offers less than a 2% improvement, while costing $1 million more of public money.

Town Engineer Joe Finora’s presentation failed to address Mr. Kohn’s point. Instead, he used scare tactics, emphasizing health hazards to Menantic Creek residents, several of whom spoke to support the wastewater plant. But given the plant’s benefit to them is only a 2% reduction, their complaints fell flat. Indeed, Menantic Creek needs to be cleaned now, as past effluent from the Center will continue to pollute it for years to come.

Then Mr. Kohn asked for an additional minute to respond. After all, the engineer’s presentation was largely directed to answering Mr. Kohn. But the supervisor cut Mr. Kohn off. Mr. Kohn appealed to the other Town Board members, but the supervisor stood up and yelled, “This is my meeting.” Of course, it’s not his meeting; it’s the public’s meeting.

The supervisor should be reminded he serves the community, which includes Town Board members who have been bullied by the supervisor’s outbursts, unfair treatment, and unsubstantiated accusations. Yet, he later allowed a Menantic Creek resident to speak for four minutes.

It’s clear what’s going on here. These work sessions have become propaganda sessions to push an unnecessarily expensive and complex project, which serves only one purpose — the supervisor’s need to do something big, not something smart for our community. The additional minute requested would have eliminated the angry, unjustified and uncivilized outburst by the supervisor, which serves no one.

ANDRZEI ROJEK, Shelter Island

Kaasik does it again

To the Editor:

I attended the play Mamma Mia! at the school last Friday night and if you missed it, your loss.

John “Spielberg” Kaasik did it again. John and Anu involve at least half the school plus teachers and parents every year and somehow always pull off a wonderful evening of new raw talent. Thanks to all the teachers, parents and other Islanders all working together to put on a night of entertainment for those of us who have nothing much to do in March.

It’s easy to see that these kids are learning valuable life lessons in things like working together to arrive at an understanding of the big picture. They’re also learning how to speak and sing to an audience — supposedly one of the most feared things for people to do. In any case, to John and the entire staff, “Thank you” for making a gloomy night a special night.

Congratulations!

BOB DESTEFANO, Shelter Island

Bravo

To the Editor:

I sent my house guests to see “Mamma Mia!” and fortunately they took many photos for me. I was able to get a good look at the local thespians and to whom these persons are related. There are a lot of proud parents and grandparents on Shelter Island today.

I loved the Playbill and note that the behind-the-scene crew has quite a few members whose names have been on many a Playbill, along with many supporters.

Congratulations, to all, especially the Kaasik family. Bravo!

So, on to all that I read in this publication, or what’s fit to print. And actually none of it is.

A columnist a few weeks back tried to explain the current candidates up for election and the primary that will be held, and ended with, if I remember correctly, “Got that?” Well I do not. But I am trying.

Be kind to one another.

GEORGIANA KETCHAM, Shelter Island