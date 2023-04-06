Theinert nonprofit benefits from half marathon: Program helps service members, veterans, families

The Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico now has a barracks standing as a tribute to 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert, killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010. (Courtesy photo)

The coffers of the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch got a boost in its 2023 fundraising with $14,000 raised toward a $50,000 goal at the March 19 Mitchell Half-Marathon, staged on the Island.

The run was initiated by Islanders Mitchell Clark and Kelsey McGayhey in 2019 to raise at least $10,000 to support the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. The New Mexico ranch provides a respite for veterans, returning military personnel and their families, Gold Star families, or those who have lost loved ones who served the nation in combat.

This year’s race involved nine local runners. The Strongpoint Theinert Foundation, led by James “Jimbo” Theinert, could receive more money from racers who participated at other venues, taking pledges for their efforts.

The ranch was created by the family of 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert, who died in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010. In their grief, Joey’s mother, Chrys Kestler, and stepfather Dr. Francis Kestler, contributed land they owned in Magdalena, N.M., and began to clear the site and raise money to build a structure. Even before the building was constructed, Joey’s brother, Jimbo, was able to use the Kestlers’ house to bring small groups of service members and veterans to Magdalena.

The barracks was up and running in February 2022 and has been able to offer therapeutic programs hosted by clinicians and facilitators who volunteered to receive training to deliver the necessary services. The all-volunteer staff includes mental health professionals and veteran peer facilitators. Today’s ranch can accommodate 22 guests at a time.

Its foundational program continues to bring together veterans from around the country in a therapeutic environment to share stories of service, sacrifice and what they want their legacies to be.

One program aims to be a catalyst for healing, involving military units that have been through particularly challenging events, such as mass casualties, an epidemic of suicides, or a lost connection with one another.

The backcountry setting, with acres of national forest in the area, provides physical challenges that contribute to healing. Area high school and college students have an opportunity to be paired with veteran facilitators for a rigorous five-day leadership development program.

A recent retreat brought Gold Star mothers together to share their feelings and help one another to cope with their losses.

All of this takes money, and through ongoing events throughout the year, the Foundation is able to host its guests at no cost to them, offering food and board and many services in an idyllic venue. The cost of hosting a guest at the ranch averages $750 per participant.

The next major fundraising event is the Bridgehampton Half-Marathon on Saturday, May 6, where the Foundation is seeking volunteers to help out at the Strongpoint Theinert water table.

And, of course, the Foundation will be fielding a team at the Shelter Island 10K Run/5K Walk on Saturday, June 17. Those who would like to join the team and seek pledges to support the ranch are welcome. Add to that the Sept. 16 annual Strongpoint Theinert Ferry Cruise, another major fundraiser.

In addition to various special fundraising events, tax-deductible contributions help to pay the costs of the operation.

Contributions can be made online at strongpointtheinert.org or mailed to Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, P.O. Box 604, 17 Crescent Way, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965.