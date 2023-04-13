Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 13, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Library Movie Day (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. No registration required, please see Sara (Children’s Librarian) for more information.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Crown-making, 1 p.m., Library. Come decorate your very own crown and let your creativity shine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18 –

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Paper Plate Monster Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Pick up this kit at the library to create the wackiest, weirdest, or most wonderful monster you’ve ever seen. Visit silibrary.org to request kit.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Face Painting Tutorial (Ages 6+), 3:30 p.m. Library. Use face paint to create fun designs. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 10+), 4:30 p.m. Come to the library for the April meeting of the graphic novel book club. Discuss March’s book Baba Yaga’s Assistant by Marika McCoola, and pick the next book for May. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Slime Time (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Come to the library to have fun making slime. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Open House – Library Expansion, 6 p.m. Are you curious about the expansion? Gather at the library for some snacks and the opportunity to view the preliminary plans and ask questions of the library director and trustees. No registration required.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Till Heist Do Us Part. Author Jeanne Callahan will discuss her book recounting her realization that her husband was a master thief. Register at silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042 and ask for Jess Montgomery.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15/ SABADO,

15 DE APRIL

Ingles como segundo lenguaje (ESL), 15:30 h. (3:30 p.m.) Library Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés en conversación informal. Join us to practice English through informal conversation. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program/para registrarse en este programa.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 7 p.m. Award-winning violinist Sirena Huang and pianist Rohan De Silva will perform at the Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated. Reception with musicians follows. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Podcast and Discussion With Esperanza Leon & Irwin Levy, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Leisurama was a line of inexpensive prefabricated houses sold through Macy’s in the mid-1960s, and featured at the 1959 American National Exhibition in Moscow. Some of the houses were built in Culloden Point in Montauk, where some still remain. Hear from the co-hosts for a lively discussion. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND

ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, April 17, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, April 17, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, April 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 18, 1 – 3 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Wednesday, April 19, 6-8 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall