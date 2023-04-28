Students show leadership through volunteering: Stepping up through the year
April 24 through the 28th is National Student Leadership Week.
Locally, the efforts of students to make a difference can be seen in several projects of the Shelter Island High School National Honor Society.
Over the course of this past school year they have raised $1,225.13 for Habitat for Humanity, and spent two build days working with the organization (thus far).
Students worked with the Witches of Smith Street for the school’s annual Halloween candy drive; worked with other student leader groups in school to collect $250 for the Dylan Newman Memorial Scholarship; and NHS hosted a bake sale to send $290 for Florida hurricane relief.
During the Souper Bowl of Caring, they gathered 430 items for the local food pantry; their efforts sent $238 to Doctors Without Borders for earthquake relief in Turkey by recycling sneakers; and they raised a record $2,040.25 for the American Cancer Society through a Broadway-style donation collection following each Mamma Mia performance.
In addition, many Honor Society members have assisted other local organizations all year long — from quail releases to 5K chili making to Easter egg filling — they answer the call. “Leadership,” said NHS adviser Janine Mahoney, “is about one life influencing another.”