Students show leadership through volunteering: Stepping up through the year

New National Honor Society members, from left, Johanna Kaasik, Robert Beckwith, Jaxson Rylott and Nathan Cronin were inducted on Jan. 25. (Courtesy photo)

April 24 through the 28th is National Student Leadership Week.

Locally, the efforts of students to make a difference can be seen in several projects of the Shelter Island High School National Honor Society.

Over the course of this past school year they have raised $1,225.13 for Habitat for Humanity, and spent two build days working with the organization (thus far).

Students worked with the Witches of Smith Street for the school’s annual Halloween candy drive; worked with other student leader groups in school to collect $250 for the Dylan Newman Memorial Scholarship; and NHS hosted a bake sale to send $290 for Florida hurricane relief.

During the Souper Bowl of Caring, they gathered 430 items for the local food pantry; their efforts sent $238 to Doctors Without Borders for earthquake relief in Turkey by recycling sneakers; and they raised a record $2,040.25 for the American Cancer Society through a Broadway-style donation collection following each Mamma Mia performance.

In addition, many Honor Society members have assisted other local organizations all year long — from quail releases to 5K chili making to Easter egg filling — they answer the call. “Leadership,” said NHS adviser Janine Mahoney, “is about one life influencing another.”