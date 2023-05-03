Councilwoman: More town input for ferry fare — Proposals shouldn’t be ‘fait accompli’

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams. (Credit: Judy Card)

Noting that proposals in ferry fare increases before the Suffolk County Legislature have been a “fait accompli,” Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams said, and that should change.

Speaking at the Town Board work session Tuesday, Ms. Brach-Williams said there had been a meeting of the town’s Ferry Study Group on Monday with North Ferry officials and members of the Board to look at ways the town can have time to weigh in before a fare increase proposal goes before the Suffolk County Budget Review Office (BRO).

It’s not up to the Town Board to turn thumbs up or down on ferry rates; that’s the prerogative of the County Legislature, which rules on transportation issues.

Ms. Brach-Williams said there have been talks with Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) about the Town Board’s role with the BRO.

It’s time to get Island residents more involved through public meetings, she added.

There has already been one meeting of the BRO and a second hearing was Tuesday. There could be other sessions before the BRO makes a recommendation to the full County Legislature for a vote.

For the third time in four years, North Ferry is seeking a rate increase. The last request was in 2021.