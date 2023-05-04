Daily Update: Dering Harbor eyes road termination, Podcast interview with new farm manager at Sylvester Manor

Arielle Gardner, the new farm manager at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Podcast: New Sylvester Manor farm manager on putting down roots

Dering Harbor eyes road termination and sale: Objections voiced by neighbors, other residents

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: May 4, 2023

Shelter Island Calendar of Events: May 4, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After tragic crash in East Marion, state DOT will lower speed limit on causeway

Waterdrinker farms to take over management of Garden of Eve Organic Farm in Riverhead

Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

More contamination found at Grumman site as Navy details 15 new ‘areas of concern’

Waterdrinker farms to take over management of Garden of Eve Organic Farm in Riverhead

Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Good Juju’s brings southern style barbecue and seafood to the North Fork

Shop Local: Southold General is the upmarket of our dreams

SOUTHFORKER

May is greeted with springy soirées, plays old and new, tons of tacos and Derby deals

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated showers are expected this evening and the low tonight will be around 44.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

