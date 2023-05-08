Goat Hill off to a great start

One of the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascots made an appearance on Goat Hill for the club’s opening meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) held it’s opening meeting on Sunday, May 6, to a great turnout and glorious weather.

The famed Goat mascots were in attendance as the Board updated the members on progress made to date and the future projects that are on the agenda. Treasurer Jim Buckland highlighted the solid financial footing the club has achieved over the last three years.

Also, it was announced that preliminary plans for a new, free-standing pro shop are in the works. This will require a fund-raising effort that will be revealed in more detail in the near future.

We thank all the members and guests for your support, without which none of this is achievable. So get out there and enjoy a round of golf on our Island gem we call Goat Hill. See you on the first tee.

Membership

If you haven’t renewed your membership now is the time to do so. SICC relies on the membership for funds to keep our course continually improving. As a nonprofit corporation, we use all of our funds for operations, maintenance and improvements.

Where else on the East End can you get a golf membership for $600?

Our mission is to keep golf affordable for the local folks and be a standout in our community. Stop by the pro shop or visit our website at shelterislandcc.org.

Schedule of Events

Junior Golf Program — Sign up now at pro shop or online.

Tournament schedule to be released soon.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open for it’s sixth season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. Check out our new menu items.

Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]ail.com

Pro Shop – 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — Friday, Noon to 5, Saturday and Sunday, 10-5

Attitude makes the difference