Shelter Island Spring Fling lights up a May night: Middle Schoolers feted at new dance

The Spring Fling Royalty, from left: Rosie Hanley, Princess; Fredric Gurney, Prince; Jayden Frias, King; and Danielle Rasmussen, Queen. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

On Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Shelter Island School PTSA hosted a “Spring Fling” for the 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

Years ago, there was a tradition of dances at the school, in the gym or cafeteria, but the custom faded and no one has had a school dance in years.

As the Island resumed its social life in a time of recovery from the pandemic, the Shelter Island PTSA decide to host a dance for the middle schoolers.

The event was held in the gym, featuring a DJ, prizes for best dressed, and king and queen. Food from Stars and Slice was served.

Getting loose at the Spring Fling. (Credit: Eleanor P. La brozzi)

With the help of a five-person PTSA committee — Susan Cronin, Tracy McCarthy, Kate Davidson, Heather Fundora and PTS vice president Barbara Marshall — the gym was transformed into the setting for a well-deserved magical night for Shelter Island middle schoolers.