Daily Update: Go-ahead for Shelter Island Heights Firehouse work; PSEG — What are we paying for?
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 5, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Go-ahead for Shelter Island Heights Firehouse work
Suffolk Closeup: PSEG — What are we paying for?
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport officials seek community input on plan for village’s future
Editorial: This summer, experts predict a bad tick season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Bay Medical Center announces $92 million investment for expansion
Wading River woman pleads guilty to impersonating an NYPD officer
NORTHFORKER
Savor unique seafood and wine pairings at Chronicle Wines’ summer pop-up series
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon cruise on the Half-Shell
SOUTHFORKER
Hot Wheels: These vintage car pros keep the Hampton humming along
Where to Hear Live Music in The Hamptons: A 2023 Guide
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with low around 57 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.