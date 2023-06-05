Go-ahead for Shelter Island Heights Firehouse work

Station 3 denotes the Heights Firehouse.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Almost a year after the Zoning Board of Appeals gave the go-ahead for renovations to the Heights Firehouse, the Board of Fire Commissioners has accepted a bid of $736,211 from Carter-Melence Contractors of Sound Beach, for the demolition and reconstruction of the east wall.

Matt Sherman of Sherman Engineering & Consulting told the ZBA last July an existing sidewall of the building is in disrepair and needed to be replaced.

Fire commissioners needed special permits to allow for expanding the nonconforming building and area variances for front yard setbacks.

No additional taxes will be required to pay for the project because the District has been budgeting the money over the past four years.

In the course of last summer’s ZBA deliberations, Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis raised a few considerations.

She said the HPOC generally endorsed plans, but wanted to be sure the firehouse would not be used for any permanent sleeping quarters and there would be no further use of the back deck for events where noise and smoking had previously been bothersome to neighbors.

Commissioner Keith Clark said there were no plans for any permanent sleeping quarters and the commissioners don’t rent the space for weddings or other special events.

Occasionally, a firefighter requested use of the premises for a wedding or similar event, that would be allowed without charge and efforts would be in place to avoid any disturbance to neighbors. The commissioners also allow the HPOC to hold its meetings there, again without charge. They also allow North Ferry, owned by the HPOC, to hold meetings there.

The final vote in late August 2022 to allow the project to go forward was 4-0.