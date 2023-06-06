Meet the Majors

(Courtesy photo)

The 2023 Shelter Island Little League Majors team sponsored by Fred Hyatt of Peconic Plant Care has been hard at work this season.

The Majors have traveled to several away games are are happy to announce three final home games of the season. Today, Tuesday June 6 and Saturday, June 10, both at at 3:30, and our final game Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Fiske Field.

Pictured above, from left, standing, Jackson Surerus, Dutch Lawless, Joe Rasmussen, Jayden Smith, William Marshall, Johnny Gurney, Nolan Sanwald and Weston Heaney. Kneeling, Ava Johnson, Vivian Denney and Rosemary Topliff.