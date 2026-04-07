History Museum announces 250 Club: History Museum announces 250 Club

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As the Shelter Island History Museum (SIHM) plays a leading role in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary this year, Islanders are invited to support the effort with a membership in its new 250 Club. A special donor wall and website listing will include the names of all donors who become members by May 31.

The United States of America was born 250 years ago when our nation’s founders gathered in Philadelphia to sign a Declaration of Independence from British rule. Those strokes of a quill were marked by eight years of warfare between a scrappy Continental Army and a British military machine that touched every region of the fledgling country, including Shelter Island.

SIHM’s mission is to “collect and preserve the artifacts, records and stories that define this island’s unique history.” At the heart of that history and its collection is the Havens family and their home. Havens House was built on 1,000 acres in 1743 by William Havens. William’s son, the patriot Captain James Havens, was a privateer during the War for Independence and was a Representative of Suffolk County in the New York Provincial Congress of 1776. Havens House was a frequent meeting place for the Island’s patriots and is believed to be where 39 Islanders, including James Havens, signed their own Declaration of Independence in May 1775 after the Battle of Lexington in April of that year.

Havens House, at the History Center on South Ferry Road. (Reporter File)

Though British forces blockaded Gardiner’s Bay, they never occupied the Island. Instead, they pillaged crops, livestock and forests, and terrorized many of our residents.

For nearly three centuries Havens House has stood resolute through war and harsh weather; for the last six decades it has been home to the Shelter Island History Museum. As stewards of this historic landmark, SIHM is committed to the challenge of preserving the historic house for present and future generations.

As SIHM embarks on a year-long effort to tell the Island’s own stories about its role in the nation’s birth, it seeks the participation and support of as many Islanders as possible by offering several levels of inclusion.

Starting at the $125 level, members will receive special benefits:

• $125 — 250th Anniversary ornament; copy of “Shelter Island in the Revolution” by Helen O. Lamont.

• $250 — All the benefits of a $125 member, plus: invitation to an exclusive preview of the opening exhibit June 6.

• $500 — All the benefits of a $250 member, plus: two admissions to the Historic House Tour or Oyster event.

• $1,250 — All the benefits of a $250 member, plus: four admissions to the Historic House Tour or Oyster event; monthly email update from the Executive Director.

• $2,500 — All the benefits of a $1,250 member, plus: private museum tour with refreshments for up to six people.

• Above $2,500 — Please call Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson (631-749-0025) to discuss how SIHM may best recognize your support for this historic year and future programming.

Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to sign up or arrange automatic monthly donations, or mail your check to 250 Club, Shelter Island History Museum, PO Box 847, Shelter Island, NY 11964.