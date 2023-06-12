Safety crackdown on commercial vehicles by Shelter Island Police and NY State Police departments
In a crackdown on unsafe commercial vehicles, the Shelter Island Police and New York State Police departments set up checkpoints on the Island from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
According to the police departments, the traffic stops resulted in:
• 52 New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violation summonses issued
• 117 Documented Commercial Motor Vehicle violations entered as a result of 33 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Inspections having been conducted
• 8 commercial motor vehicles taken out of service
• 2 Drivers taken out of service, out of class operation