Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 13, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

TICKETS

On June 8, Shelter Island Town Police, in cooperation with New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units, conducted commercial vehicle traffic safety checkpoints in two locations on the Island — South Ferry Road and Grand Avenue. Fifty-two tickets were issued and 33 commercial vehicles were inspected, resulting in 117 documented violations. Eight vehicles and two drivers were taken out of service, according to Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg.

Six motorcycle tickets were issued to Jonathan J. Alves Cortes, Ocala, Fla., also on Grand Avenue on the 8th, for operating out of class and without insurance, driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle with improper plates and wearing an unapproved/no helmet.

Police also conducted 16 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and Menantic on June 5-8 and June 10-11, resulting in 14 warnings.

Bay constables issued two summonses on June 10 to Bueno Bernardo, Brooklyn, for undersized striped bass at Reel Point and to JC Bosman, Sag Harbor, for imprudent speeding and creating a 75-foot wake in South Channel.

Traffic Control Officers issued 19 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted seven patrols on Wades and Crescent beaches on June 5-11; dog owners were given nine warnings.

A caller reported a truck had pulled down a wire in the Center on June 5; police tied it to an unused telephone pole. A phone scam was called into police for information purposes.

On the 7th, a caller observed a lot of running water and a possible burst pipe in Cartwright. A caretaker was found watering the property. An updated order of protection was issued to a caller at police headquarters. An officer assisted a person in securing his boat at a Daniel Lord Road mooring.

Also on the 7th, an officer advised a person to move a berm away from a Center road shoulder before planting flowers there. The Building Department will be contacted about where to locate the berm.

On June 8, a Shorewood resident saw people on her video camera near her property line and requested a police response. An officer spoke to two employees who were surveying a property.

A caller told police on June 9 that he believed his neighbor was taking photos of his Center property. An employee refused to leave a West Neck property. No further details on either incident were available.

Also on the 9th, loud music was called in at SALT’s Waterfront Bar and Grill. A warning was issued to the owner who said he would do his best to keep the amplified sound within permissible limits.

On the 9th, items were reported stolen from a Hay Beach basement.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were conducted on June 10 and 11 in West Neck, Ram Island and Hay Beach. There were no violations; 27 people were fishing.

On June 10, police received a complaint about a bus idling in Menantic. The bus was waiting to pick up guests for a wedding; the driver said he would come back for them. A shellfish check in Dickerson Creek found all those clamming were in compliance.

On June 10, the Southampton Police Department reported a driver had hit a bicyclist and left the scene headed towards South Ferry. SIPD police located the driver who believed he may have been involved in the accident; he was escorted back to the scene at the request of Southampton police.

Loud music was reported from a residence across Chase Creek. The noise was not unreasonable but the owner lowered the volume in any case.

A man yelling for help, walking down Baldwin Road, was reported on June 10; the area was canvassed with negative results.

On June 11, a West Neck resident said people on the beach were shining flashlights at his house. An officer located people fishing and advised them not to point their flashlights at any homes and to stay below the high water line.

A marine accident was reported by a witness on June 11 in West Neck. Estimate damages exceeded $1,000. Both boats were anchored and unoccupied; officers secured the boats.

During the week: police attended three training sessions; responded to a false 911 call; performed court duty; conducted two well–being checks; handled two lost and found requests; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; and provided a lift assist.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five fire alarms on June 5, 9, 10 and 11 — two on Ram Island, Menantic, West Neck and Silver Beach. The reasons for setting off the alarms: sanding wood, a pot of food left on the stove while the owner was away and steam from a shower. There was no sign of fire in two other cases.

ANIMALS

The ACO advised the caller of a cat stuck in a Ram Island tree about her options; she chose a tree company with a bucket truck. An injured Mallard duck in Hay Beach could not be located. A sick turkey reported in Dering Harbor was found by the ACO; it was healthy and sitting on a nest of eggs.

The ACO recognized a dog at large in the Center and called the owner. Two other dogs were located by the ACO through social media.

A bird unable to fly in the Heights was taken by the ACO to wildlife rehab for monitoring. An injured rabbit in the Center was collected and taken for euthanasia.

A deer “in distress” was reported in the Center. It was a newborn, healthy faun. The caller was advised to leave her alone.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 7 and 10; a third case was treated but refused further medical attention.