Daily Update: Dering Harbor board eyes parking rule; Island race dedicated to former race director

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Dering Harbor Board eyes parking rule: South Street change under consideration
Family, the 10K, and a house on Shelter Island: Island race dedicated to former Race Director James Richardson
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Ospreys gear up for another season of Hamptons Collegiate Baseball
Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Greenport High School grad Franklin Mastrangelo wins $10k ‘rising star’ endowment
Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Eats: Our top picks from Chenza’s Twisted Tacos
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 16
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The J’ackquiri
Artist Emily Larsen and the spaces in between
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 59 degrees.
