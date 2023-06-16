Daily Update

Daily Update: Dering Harbor board eyes parking rule; Island race dedicated to former race director

By Reporter Staff

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Dering Harbor Board eyes parking rule: South Street change under consideration

Family, the 10K, and a house on Shelter Island: Island race dedicated to former Race Director James Richardson

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Ospreys gear up for another season of Hamptons Collegiate Baseball

Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Greenport High School grad Franklin Mastrangelo wins $10k ‘rising star’ endowment

Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Eats: Our top picks from Chenza’s Twisted Tacos

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 16

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The J’ackquiri

Artist Emily Larsen and the spaces in between

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 59 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content