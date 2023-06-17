Early Shelter Island primary voting is June 17 through June 25: In-person primary voting is June 27

(Courtesy illustration)

Voting for the Democratic primary for supervisor and Town Board takes place on Tuesday, June 27 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the early voting period, which runs from Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, June 25, voters can cast ballots at any early voting site — on Shelter Island or in Riverhead, Southampton, Southold, Peconic or at the Suffolk County Board of Elections in Yaphank.

Those choosing to vote on primary day must do so at their regular polling place on Shelter Island, which is at the Community Center.

For Islanders, the primary voting is for registered Democrats only. Voters can choose incumbent Supervisor Gerry Siller or Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board Chairman Gordon Gooding to represent the party in the November election as a candidate for supervisor. They may also write in an alternative candidate.

Also on the primary ballot for Democrats on Shelter Island is the race among three candidates seeking the party line for two seats on the Town Board to be contested in the general election in November. The Democratic candidates are former councilman Albert Dickson, bayman Bert Waife and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Board member Ben Dyett.

Early voting on the Island is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, Sunday, June 18 and Monday, June 19.

On Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21, early voting is between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23, the hours are noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the early voting polls are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you cast a ballot during early voting, you may not vote again on Election Day, June 27.

A voter who is issued an Absentee Ballot may not cast a vote on a voting machine during Early Voting or on Election Day and may only vote by Affidavit Ballot at a poll site.

All voting locations are accessible to voters with disabilities.