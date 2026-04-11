Island golf pro is hunting for PGA spot: Jake Card falls one shot short in early going

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file )

At Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., on the 18th green last Sunday, April 5, Islander Jay ‘Jake’ Card III stood over his ball, staring down the chance of a birdie.

Tied for first, making the putt would at least secure his chances at a playoff, or maybe the win. After hitting the ball, it rolled just to the lip of the cup, an inch from the hole. The missed birdie left him one shot behind and in second place in a recent Korn Ferry Tour event.

This scene on the 18th green at Lakewood National Golf Club at the Korn Ferry’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, held April 2–5, was the eighth event in the 2026 Korn Ferry season. Jake finished the weekend with an impressive 21-under par to leave him tied for second place.

For those unfamiliar with Jake’s recent professional strides, this isn’t his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour, owned by the PGA Tour, is just one step down from the PGA Tour itself. Jake, who grew up on the Island and turned pro in 2018, made his way back to the Korn Ferry Tour last fall after a historic season on the PGA Tour Americas.

Soon after turning pro, Jake played a season on the Korn Ferry Tour before missing the season’s cut and falling short of maintaining tour status. Despite the difficulty, and a number of tough breaks and losses, he made his way to the PGA Tour Americas (the tour one step under the Korn Ferry) in the 2025 season, playing across South America, fighting for a shot back onto the Korn Ferry Tour. And he did just that, securing multiple wins last season, including the Kia Open and the tour’s championship, the Fortinet Cup.

The top finish on the PGA Tour Americas, which collects season-long points based on placements in each event, and Jake’s two victories and a number of runner-up finishes left him safely in second on the overall points list, granting him membership status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2026 season.

Now into 2026 play, this early-season second-place finish is a good indicator of what’s on the horizon for Jake’s golf career.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the easiest pathway to the PGA Tour, though obtaining PGA Tour playing status is no small task. Easiest pathway since the top 20 players on the season-ending points list earn status, compared to other pathways, which only offer a few spots a year. Still, the Korn Ferry features some of the most competitive golf, with around 150 players — all of whom are hunting for a PGA Tour spot.

Following Jake’s recent placement, he currently sits 18th on the season’s points list. Though it is quite early in the season, he will need to continue to place high in numerous events to have a chance at a PGA Tour spot.

When the 2026 season concludes, the top 156 players on the Korn Ferry points list will make it to the first Finals event. Upon completion, the top 132 players advance to the second event, then 100 to the third, and just 60 into the final tournament.

After the final tournament, which takes place in October, the top 20 players will be awarded PGA Tour status.

The Korn Ferry has produced some of golf’s greatest players. Take the world No. 1 male golfer right now, Scottie Scheffler, who played on the Korn Ferry until 2019 before earning his PGA Tour status.

For the Jake it will be a season of ups and downs. Scenes like the one on the 18th green at Lakewood National Golf Club last weekend will be part of the battle, but finishes like second place keep him in a strong position early in the season.

Island residents interested in following Card can visit pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/pointslist to see his current standings and download the PGA Tour app to follow his individual scorecard in weekly tournaments.