What is that? Reporter’s Photo Quiz, April 10, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was correct once more in our weekly mystery photo quiz, naming last week’s image (see below) as the entrance to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The week before, our photo was of Our Lady of the Isle’s coat of arms, prompting Roger to ask, “Are you preparing me for the priesthood?”

Ed Hydeman and Towny Montant also recognized St. Mary’s, but neither said they were contemplating a significant life change. The beautiful Gothic Revival Church, which crowns the hill on St. Mary’s Road, was constructed in 1871 and then re-built six years later. In 2021 the church celebrated its 150th year serving the Episcopal faithful, and the Shelter Island community at large.