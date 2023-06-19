Daily Update: Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is everything; Sights from the Shelter Island 10K

A commemorative ceremony with a “Calling of the Names” was held on Saturday, June 17, at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor. It is known that over 200 People of Color are buried in unmarked graves at the site. Through ongoing research, scholars have gathered information and stories of more than 50 of these individuals, including their names and facts about their lives. Above, Director of History & Heritage for the Manor Donnamarie Barnes addressed the gathering. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 19, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is everything

Sights from the Shelter Island 10K, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Juneteenth: Freedom and history are celebrated on Third Street in Greenport

Mattituck Girl Scout Payton McLean earns silver award with Jean Cochran Park project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Guest Column: Juneteenth’s path to a national holiday

Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary

NORTHFORKER

Get comfy! Macari’s got a new outdoor seating collab with Renee’s Mattituck

One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay in Calverton

SOUTHFORKER

A Spirited Harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon

Celebrate Juneteenth across the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 58 degrees.

