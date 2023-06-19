Daily Update: Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is everything; Sights from the Shelter Island 10K
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 19, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is everything
Sights from the Shelter Island 10K, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Juneteenth: Freedom and history are celebrated on Third Street in Greenport
Mattituck Girl Scout Payton McLean earns silver award with Jean Cochran Park project
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Guest Column: Juneteenth’s path to a national holiday
Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary
NORTHFORKER
Get comfy! Macari’s got a new outdoor seating collab with Renee’s Mattituck
One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay in Calverton
SOUTHFORKER
A Spirited Harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon
Celebrate Juneteenth across the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 58 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.