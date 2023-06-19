Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Georgiana B. Ketcham

Georgiana B. Ketcham of Shelter Island passed away on the evening of June 17 at the East End Hospice in Westhampton. She was 87 years old.

Thank you to everyone who posted your kind words and condolences on Facebook.

Our mom Georgiana was a force to be reconnected with. She was clear where she stood on all issues.

She loved all things Shelter Island. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions In Georgi’s name be made to any Shelter Island organization, East End Hospice, or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

An official obituary and funeral arrangements will appear in a future edition of the paper.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.