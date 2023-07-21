10K raises $13,000 for Shelter Island charities: Money split with a major sponsor of race

Waiting for the start of the 2023 Shelter Island 10K, Islanders were focused, checking time, and giving themselves over to joy. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

After settling its bills for costs to mount the annual Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk in June, the organization had $13,000 to contribute to various Island charities.

This year, the local organizers split the race proceeds with the Northwell Health System’s“Strides for Success” program, which brought 30 youths and their coaches from communities with poor access to critical services, to participate in the June 17 annual event.

“We went with speakers for our new Strides for Success program so our finances split,” veteran Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro said. At the same time, she noted next year the local charities would likely get between $25,000 to $30,000, similar to what was raised for charities last year.

The local organizations to receive money are: The American Legion, Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, the Shelter Island Community Fund, Scholarships Runners, the Shelter Island Senior Center, Shelter Island Fire Department, the Police Benevolent Association, Sylvester Manor, the Shelter Island Bucks, Classes Shelter Island, East End Hospice, and the Island Gift of Life.