Daily Update: American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members; Meet High School Class of 2023
Here are the headlines for Friday, June 23, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members
Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Good Samaritan honored with Liberty Medal after helping carjacking victim
Town Hall Notes: Town cracks down on short-term rentals; board seats seven on BESS task force
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘A callous disregard for human life’
NORTHFORKER
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 23
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Flora’s Greenhouse cocktail
WHB’s One Trick Pony is no single-shot deal
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 73 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.
