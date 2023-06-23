Daily Update: American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members; Meet High School Class of 2023

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 23, 2023.

Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members

Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

Good Samaritan honored with Liberty Medal after helping carjacking victim

Town Hall Notes: Town cracks down on short-term rentals; board seats seven on BESS task force

Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘A callous disregard for human life’

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 23

Southside Sips: Flora’s Greenhouse cocktail

WHB’s One Trick Pony is no single-shot deal

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 73 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.

