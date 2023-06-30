Shelter Island By the Numbers: June 30, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

1st

Place for Island artist Roz Dimon, winner of the Olivia Koopalethes Memorial Award for her ‘Eleanor Roosevelt: What’s Going On’ work at the 134th Annual Members Exhibition of The National Association of Women Artists

4

Beds needed for Bucks players from July 19 through the end of the season

800 to 4,000+

Dollars per unit for macular degeneration aids needed by Island seniors, which were demonstrated at the Senior Center

380,000

Cesspools and septic system in Suffolk County not designed to actively treat wastewater

1.971

Billion dollars amassed from a real estate transfer tax since the inception of the Community Preservation Fund

27

Sailors participated in the Menantic Yacht Club’s opening race of the 2023 season