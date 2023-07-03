Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 3, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Following an investigation into items stolen from a local business, police located Samia H. Segal, 20, of New York City, who was subsequently arrested on June 26 at 6:30 p.m. on the Island. She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree.

Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg said several health and beauty care items, worth about $40, were taken from a retail store in the Center.

Ms. Segal was processed at police headquarters on Shelter Island, released on an appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Summonses

Rosemarie V. Weickert, Shelter Island, was stopped by police on June 29 on New York Avenue and given a ticket for speeding — 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Also on the 29th, Michael J. Tews, Wilmington, Del., was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident on South Menantic Road. (Details to follow in next week’s Reporter.)

Police conducted 10 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on June 26-29 in the Center, Heights and Menantic, resulting in eight warnings and two tickets.

A town code violation was issued by the animal control officer (ACO) to Claire Evans, Shelter Island, for allowing her dog to run at large off the premises. The dog was observed attacking another dog.

Traffic control officers issued 13 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

Marc S. Wein, Shelter Island, reported he was attempting a three-point turn on Prospect Place on June 27 when he hit a small shrub on the embankment, causing estimated damage in excess of $1,000 to the right front of his vehicle.

Other reports

The ACO conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on June 26, 27 and 28. No dogs were noted and one warning was issued.

On June 26, a complainant told police that three unknown males had approached a female in West Neck. The report was filed for documentation purposes with a request that police patrol the area during a certain time period.

An active domestic dispute was also reported in Silver Beach on the 26th. A caller complained about the size of a shed next to his tent posts on a beach in West Neck. A smaller storage box had been approved and the owner was advised about the complaint and referred to Town Hall for further information.

On June 27, an employer told police her staff had advised her that a person was following them and making them feel uncomfortable. A follow-up police report was filed. A Mr. Softee truck was reported illegally parked at Crescent Beach. The driver was informed by police where on the beach his permit allowed parking.

A possible burglary was reported in Menantic on the 27th. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from a Heights pole; Grand Avenue was closed to traffic and PSEG responded to the incident.

On June 28, a caller told police that someone unknown had possibly entered her Center home. Although she made the report for documentation purposes, she was advised by an officer to look into getting a surveillance system for the residence.

An officer responded to a VHF distress fire call south of Shell Beach on June 28. There was no fire but the owner and passengers were told to wear personal flotation devices (PFDs) and set their anchor. The boat was subsequently towed to a mooring in West Neck Harbor.

An incident that occurred off-Island was referred to the Suffolk County Police Department in response to an inquiry on June 29. A stolen wallet was reported at Sunset Beach on June 29.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; conducted traffic control; provided a lift assist; attended two training sessions; performed a well-being check; completed administrative reports; jump-started a disabled vehicle; and answered a false 911 call.

Alarms

The SIFD answered two carbon monoxide calls, both on June 26, in Silver Beach and Menantic. There was no sign of carbon monoxide in either case; faulty detectors or batteries were determined to be the cause of the alarms.

Police and a caretaker responded to a residential alarm on Ram Island on June 26. The premises were searched and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

Animals

A dog at large was returned home by the ACO. Two dogs at large in the Center were recognized by the ACO, who called the owner to pick them up.

An owl on the ground in the Heights was recognized by the ACO as a nesting screech owl and she put her on a nearby high branch.

The ACO posted on social media and assisted in the search for a missing cat reported in Silver Beach.

A rabbit, attacked by a dog in the Heights, was captured but died on the way to the vet. A sick turkey, a victim of bird pox, was captured and taken to a vet for euthanasia. A woodchuck stuck in a window box in Silver Beach was removed by the ACO.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams responded to two calls on June 27. One person refused further medical attention; the second was transported to Southampton Hospital.