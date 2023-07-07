Shelter Island EMS celebrates their own at annual gala: Ollie Campbell is EMT of the year, Marian Brownlie honored

Ollie Campbell has been honored as the Shelter Island EMT of the year. (Courtesy photo)

When Ollie Campbell was a little boy growing up in Newburyport, Mass., his family lived right next door to a firehouse. He was often invited into the firehouse to see the equipment and speak to the firefighters.

“I think even then, that’s what I wanted to do, to be in emergency services some way,” Mr. Campbell, 22, said recently.

His family moved to the Island in 2014 and when he was 18, he realized his dream of serving others, joining the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services as a volunteer.

Speaking about his work as an EMT, he said, “It makes me feel good, helping people, it gives me a sense of purpose, to know what I’m doing is making a difference.”

For his dedication and skill at his job, Mr. Campbell was honored as the Shelter Island EMT of the Year at the EMS annual gala dinner last month at The Pridwin. Members of the EMS, along with friends and family, the Town Board and other Town officials, came to celebrate the volunteers who respond to medical emergencies 24/7.

It came as a shock to the low-key, level-headed young man. “I still find it hard to believe I was named,” he said.

Also honored by the Island’s EMS and the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation was Heather Fundora, who was named Driver of the Year for the second year in a row, and Arthur Bloom as Volunteer of the Year, not just for the past year, but for his many years of service.

The Town of Shelter Island presented a proclamation at the dinner to Marian Brownlie in recognition of her decades-long service to Shelter Island in many capacities, but especially with the EMS and the Ambulance Foundation. Ms. Brownlie served on the Red Cross Board of Directors of Shelter Island for more than 20 years and has co-chaired the annual Emergency Services Award Dinner since 2005. The Town’s Proclamation noted that she “has been essential” in keeping the annual dinner and the awards ongoing. Ms. Brownlie has been a member of the EMS Advisory board since 2011.

Mr. Campbell won’t be on duty 24/7 anymore since he has completed a 15-month course to become a certified paramedic and has taken a position as a dispatcher with the Easthampton EMS. “It’s a great mix for me,” he said. “I love computers and public safety.”

The distinction between EMTs and paramedics is often confused. EMTs generally receive 170 to 200 hours of training, while paramedics receive 1,200 to 1,800 hours.

Paramedics are educated in “advanced life support,” which means they can employ advanced medical procedures in emergencies, including administering medication intravenously, monitoring electrocardiograms, and what is called “airway management,” which can include intubation (inserting a tube) and performing tracheotomies.

The Island’s EMS has had no paramedic on its staff since Phil Power retired in 2021. But advanced life support medical aid is provided by qualified paramedics on daily 12-hour shifts through Stony Brook University Hospital. The visiting paramedics stay at the Manwaring Road EMS headquarters, where they have sleeping and eating facilities.

Shelter Island EMS Chief Mark Kanarvogel said Mr. Campbell’s efficiency and knowledge were important characteristics that stand out when he and teammates are involved in an emergency, but there is something else, equally important, that made him a valuable link in the chain of serving the public.

“His calmness,” Mr. Kanarvogel said. “He’s unusual. It’s rare to see a young man that age with that sense of calmness in an emergency.”

He added that panic is infectious. But a sense of being composed, alert, and with no visible signs of stress, is also infectious for those around you.

Veterans of the EMS, Mr. Kanarvogel said, beginning with the director, Jack Thilberg, pass on lessons they’ve learned, in words and deeds, to keep a lid on emotions when faced with extraordinary circumstances, which often include residents in extreme distress, and life-and-death situations.

“I’m still being mentored by Ben Jones,” Mr. Kanarvogel said, referring to the legendary Island volunteer and paramedic who passed away in 2016. “I find myself asking, ‘What would Ben do?’”

He said that in addition to answering emergency calls 24/7 to benefit the public, the training and support that the EMS has given to members, plus financial aid from the town and the Ambulance Foundation, has allowed young people — such as Mr. Campbell and the 2022 EMT of the Year, TJ Dalton — to pursue their studies to become paramedics.

“They can then have a profession, to take care of themselves and their families,” Mr. Kanarvogel said. “And with no student debt.

Catherine Rasmussen, another veteran volunteer, now a captain with the EMS, and a past EMT Volunteer of the Year, knows Mr. Campbell’s work well.

“Ollie’s been my lieutenant,” Ms. Rasmussen said. “He’s so well loved by everyone. He’s an extremely hard worker, and gets things done right. Ollie’s an essential part of the Island EMS.”