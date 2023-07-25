Shelter Island Police Officer assaulted during arrest

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a local establishment on July 22 and at 9:59 p.m. subsequently arrested Angelica De La Torre, 27, of New York City for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. She physically assaulted the arresting police officer, resulting in two further charges — resisting arrest and assault in the 2nd degree. Both were transported by Emergency Medical Service teams to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation and treatment and later released.

Ms. De La Torre was held overnight later, arraigned in Justice Court, released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

An earlier police investigation led to the July 17 arrest of William Javier Gonzalez-Lopez, 32, of Shelter Island. At 5:07 p.m., he was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and public lewdness. The incident took place in a bedroom in a Harbor View residence. (Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg later clarified for the Reporter that a burglary, by law, is defined as a crime committed within a residence and does not necessarily involve the theft of belongings.)

Mr. Gonzalez-Lopez was held overnight and later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on an appearance ticket and instructed to return to court at a later date. Police issued an order of protection on behalf of the alleged victim.

Summonses

Michael L. Colon, Mastic, was charged with speeding on New York Avenue on July 18 — 48 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. Melecio De La Cruz Mayen, Greenport, was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt on Cedar Avenue.

On July 20, three summonses were issued: Kristen H. Briner, Dallas, Tex., for speeding on New York Avenue, 38 mph in a 25-mph zone; and Kevin M. McCafferty, Shelter Island, and Paul O. Wimer, Gilbert, Ariz., for both driving uninspected vehicles on West Neck Road and St. Mary’s Road, respectively.

Anthony D. Gee, Medford, was ticketed on July 21 on New York Avenue for disobeying a traffic control device.

On the 22nd, Jack H. Savage, Darien, Conn., was stopped for driving while using a portable electronic device. Two tickets were given to Spencer R. Cannon, Southampton, on West Neck Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration and without insurance.

Geoffrey E. Minte, South Portland, Maine, was ticketed on July 23 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for having license plates that were not distinctive/insecure/dirty. Also on the 23rd, summonses were issued to Joseph M. Triolo, Halesite, N.Y. for an uninspected vehicle; Marina L. Hahn, New York City, for speeding on New York Avenue, 42 mph in a 25-mph zone; and Joseph Matrone, Water Mill, for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Radar enforcement and traffic stops were conducted July 15 to 23 in the Center, Menantic, the Heights, West Neck and Ram Island, resulting in 32 warnings and 14 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 78 parking tickets during the week. The animal control officer (ACO) issued a town summons to Dawn Pepitone, Shelter Island, on July 23 for allowing her dog to run at large, after previous warnings.

Bay constables issued five tickets on July 22 and 23: Andrew Montelli, Fairfield, Conn., for imprudent speed and leaving a large wake in Dering Harbor; Tibor Wertheim, Shelter Island, also for imprudent speed, in the North Ferry Channel; Andrea L. Mitchell, East Hampton for not carrying visual distress signals in Coecles Harbor; Byron Escandon, Queens, for keeping undersized porgies off Reel Point; and Bryan Rosen, Huntington, for not carrying personal flotation devices on board for a child under 12.

Accidents

Brooke Haley Morrell, Dix Hills, was driving north on Clinton Avenue on July 21 when she said the car in front of her stopped short; she swerved to avoid a collision and hit a utility pole. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front and right front side of her vehicle; no damage to the pole.

In a draft report, Kenneth Alexander Lewis, Shelter Island, was headed south on Manhansett Road on July 22 when a deer ran onto the road, causing over $1,000 in damage to front of his vehicle.

Alex Joel Passariello, Tampa, Fla., said he was driving south on Grand Avenue on July 19 when he tried to avoid a large vehicle in the other lane, causing him to side-swipe a parked vehicle owned by Meghan Keenan White, Shelter Island, damaging the left mirror of her vehicle — a minor accident with damage under $1,000.

Other reports

Patrols of Crescent and Wades beaches were carried out by the ACO on July 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 and 25. Seven warnings were issued to dog owners and a number of other warnings, the number unspecified, were also noted.

On the 17th, police opened a confidential investigation into a drug-related matter.

A caller told police on the 19th that a person was walking on their Ram Island property with a firearm. An officer located the person, with a pellet gun, walking along the road. The officer provided advice about regulations and hunting and issued a warning. Also on that date, the police were contacted about a case of identity theft and false impersonation.

Loud music was reported in the Center on July 20; an officer stayed in the area for 10 minutes and heard no music being played.

On July 21, a resident notified police that a person who had been of concern in the past was back on the Island. A caller reported receiving a harassing phone call from an individual but declined to pursue charges for harassment.

A caller told police that their son had cut across a Center property and had run into a low-hanging Cablevision wire. The caller did not request medical attention for him but wanted the incident documented. The wire was reported for repairs. Also on July 21, police were told about a cracked window of a vehicle parked in the school’s lot. An officer saw no sign of any criminal intent but the owner wanted it documented for information purposes.

A case of harassment was reported in the Center on the 22nd. A woman told police that a booth was being operated near a West Neck roadway and creating a traffic hazard. An officer interviewed the manager who said the promotional booth was on private property and samples were only given out to local patrons.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were conducted at South Ferry Terminal, Ram Island and Bootlegger’s Alley on July 22 and 23. There were no violations, one ticket and one warning about undersized porgies.

On the 23rd, police received a complaint about several youths riding E-scooters in the Center; the area was canvassed with negative results. A caller phoned 911 to report a violation of her order of protection.

In other incidents: police unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; responded to four false 911 calls; filed administrative reports; performed a lift assist; jump started three vehicles; logged in three lost and found reports; conducted a well-being check; provided traffic control; and answered a number of calls regarding fallen limbs/wires, vehicles blocking roadways and disabled boats. Nineteen boats were told to move into other anchorage areas.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four fire alarms on July 18, 21, 22 and 23 in West Neck and the Center. One was a false alarm, another was set off by cooking, smoking in a bedroom activated a third and a fourth was caused by burnt food.

A residential alarm in Shorewood on the 19th was accidentally tripped; the wrong code was entered causing an alarm in the Center on the 21st; and a commercial alarm in the Center on the 22nd was a false alarm.

Animals

Dogs: One at large in the Center was gone when the ACO arrived; another in Harbor View was retrieved by its owner; two dogs at large in the Center were recognized by the ACO and were reunited with the owner. The owner of a West Neck dog was identified and the dog returned home on its own.

A found dog in Shorewood was located by its owner at the same time as the ACO arrived. A caller reported a Center dog was barking continuously day and night. The ACO talked to the owner and explained the town code.

A snapping turtle In West Neck was moved back to Ice Pond by the ACO.

The ACO released a raccoon trapped in a window well in Silver Beach. An injured raccoon was reported in the Center; the ACO determined it was intoxicated by eating fermented berries.

An injured bird in West Neck flew away when approached by the ACO; another one in the Center was gone when the ACO arrived.

A rabbit, attacked by a dog in Silver Beach, was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator. An injured groundhog in the Center was captured and taken to a vet for euthanasia.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Service teams reported six cases transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 17, 18 and 23. Two people declined further medical attention on July 17 and 18.