Epic North Ferry lines

North Ferry line crawling through the Heights Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Charity Robey)

On Thursday, Aug. 10, for the second day in a row, the North Ferry line at rush hour extended beyond Bridge Street through the Heights, approaching Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.

An estimated 1,100 cars crossed to Greenport on Wednesday, according to a police officer at the scene, snaking up Meadow Place and directed by police as they crossed Bridge Street, New York Avenue and climbed up Prospect Avenue.

Stop and go. Stop and go.Stop and … (Credit: Charity Robey)

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s lines were apparently the result of high volume. Ferry executive Bridg Hunt said one possibility for the long lines was a regatta on the South Fork that had sailors commuting across the Island to Connecticut at rush hours.

As an officer directing traffic told a resident bewildered by the steady stream of stressed motorists passing her porch, “We’ve been discovered. “