Shelter Island Town seeks to limit shellfishing to residents: Follows actions by other East End towns

Congdon Creek, Shelter Island Town Dock at sunrise. (Credit: Charity Robey)

A delay in a public hearing affecting shellfishing in local waters, which had been slated for Aug. 8, is expected at the Town Board’s meeting Aug. 29.

The newly drafted provisions are aimed at protecting the livelihood of resident commercial shell fishermen, and allowing residents to take shellfish for their personal use from town waters, without outsiders competing for the same limited supply.

By limiting shellfishing to residents, the draft is intended to help to support revival of shellfish in the area. Other East End municipalities have taken similar steps to restrict outsiders from taking shellfish in their local waters.

The legislation, requested by Island baymen, is aimed at creating a commercial shellfish permit and removing a prohibition on returning starfish and whelks to the water.

At the work session prior to the evening meeting on Aug. 8, Tom Field, a frequent spokesman for the baymen, asked for the delay so he and his colleagues could have another opportunity to review the proposed legislation. Town Board members agreed to the request.

The agenda for the Town Board meeting still has the initial draft, but if significant changes are made, a new draft will be posted online and included in the Aug. 29 meeting agenda for residents to review. Although the delay was based on changes the baymen might want to see in the draft, anyone will be free to offer comments on a revised draft at the hearing.

The draft on the agenda on Aug. 8 called for limiting shellfishing to residents or taxpayers, 12 years old or older, and required either a permit for commercial fishermen or a recreation permit for individuals. No one would be eligible to carry both permits.

The Town Board would be free to set fees for the permits while exempting seniors 65 or older from paying any fee. No one would be allowed to take shellfish, except for whelks, conchs and crabs between sunset and sunrise.

Soft clams less than 2 inches long or razor clams less than 4 inches long could be taken at any time. Hard-shell blue craw crabs less than 5 inches point to point, or soft-shell crabs less than 3 inches point to point, and sponge egg-bearing crabs, could not be taken at any time.

Seed oysters could only be taken with permission received after a written request and commercial fishermen would be limited to taking only one peck of oysters in shells in any calendar day.

Penalties would be punishable by a fine of up to $1,500 and/or imprisonment for up to 15 days. Whether any changes the baymen request will change any of the provisions remains to be seen.