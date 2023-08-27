What is that? Aug. 27, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Sam Reinhart emailed us that my "10- and 12-year old daughters Layla Reinhart and Sophie Reinhart would kill me if I got this one wrong and would go nuts if they were the winners by identifying the table in the Tuck Shop."

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Also in the winning circle is Pat Hanson, who added to her correct ID by writing that the shop is a “great and happy place to visit.”

Rebecca Ingber arrived soon after, weighing in correctly along with Bill Michael, who got an assist from his 8-year old son, Harrison. Buddy Knight revealed his allegiance to the ice cream parlor on our Facebook page. Jen Fogarty was a late entry but got in under the wire, writing: “Tuck Shop! We were just there this morning enjoying some yummy ice cream on this hot day. “

Pat Sulahian, who passed away earlier this month, owned and operated the Tuck Shop for many years.

The store flourished in her hands. Part of Pat’s business strategy was a policy of drawing her employees from Island families, and generations have worked there, scooping summer sweetness for Islanders and visitors.

It’s a policy that current owner John Sieni is continuing.