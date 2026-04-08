Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 8, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

REPORTS

On March 27, a driver reported that while driving north on Gardiner’s Bay Drive, two squirrels were spotted running into the roadway. Swerving to avoid them, the vehicle veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and became stuck in the mud. The vehicle was clear of the roadway and did not sustain any damage. The driver was advised to call a tow company.

An unknown person was reported at a Center location on March 27; an officer advised that person that remaining there was unsafe and not permitted. Directed to leave the property, the individual complied.

On March 29, officers assisted East Hampton Town Police Department with traffic and crowd control during Montauk’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

A possible financial crime was investigated on March 30. An investigation on March 30 at a Montclair vacant house with exterior lights on found no signs of criminal activity.

A report of persons inside a Center residence was investigated on March 31 with negative results. Documentation of a civil dispute was requested on March 31.

A resident requested assistance from Shelter Island Police to respond to a ticket from New York City; he stated he does not own the vehicle in question. An officer confirmed the plates had been registered to him but the record showed: Surrendered — voluntary surrender: plates destroyed.

A grand larceny check fraud was reported on March 31. The daily rainfall report for February and March was submitted to the N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program on April 1.

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson 8, part 2 was taught to 5th grade on April 1. A report of stolen property from a West Neck residence was received on April 1.

A complaint of trees cut down from a neighboring property and left on the complainant’s property was received on April 1; an employee agreed to send a crew to clean up the trees. The complainant also reported the incident to the Building Department for a civil matter documentation.

The monthly audit of Criminal History Record Information inquiries and searches was conducted on April 1, as was the audit of Department of Motor Vehicles photo access requests. A possible scam involving Shelter Island Town and fake billing was investigated on April 1. An incident of a car backing out of a parking stall and coming close to another vehicle was reported for informational purposes on April 1.

A missing person report was received from Suffolk Police Department on April 1; the subject was later found. A fraud attempt was reported on April 2.

Police advised Optimum of a downed cable wire on April 2 on Ram Island.

Radar enforcement was conducted in West Neck and Cartwright on the March 30, with one warning issued. Radar enforcement was conducted in Menantic on March 31, with no violations observed. Traffic stops on March 27 resulted in three warnings; March 28 one warning; the 29th two warnings; March 30 five warnings; April 2, one warning.

Following multiple verbal warnings on March 25, 27 and 30 for violations of Vehicle and Traffic Law 1238, riding a bicycle with no helmet under the age of 14, an officer advised a parent of violations, stating that subsequent violations could result in a summons for permitting the violations. The parent acknowledged the warning and agreed to speak with the minor.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; provided lift assists; directed North Ferry traffic; responded to a 911 call with a hang-up and two other, accidental dials; and conducted a well-being check.

MARINE INCIDENT

A Shorewood Civic Association hazard buoy was reported missing on April 2. It was believed lost in ice over the winter. Police confirmed it had not been located by the Department.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On March 27, the Animal Control Officer collected dead birds between Bootleggers and Crab Creek. Three geese and two ducks were disposed of and DEC notified. A dead seagull was collected at Reel Point on the 28th and disposed of by the ACO, who notified DEC, as with a duck on Ram Island on the 30th and a goose in Montclair Colony on April 1.

The ACO freed a raccoon stuck in a dumpster in the South Ferry area on April 2; a dog reported missing that date was found at another’s home.

ALARMS

First and second floor smoke alarms were activated at a Center location on March 27. A painter stated they were set off by sanding. A basement gas alarm activation on Ram Island on March 31 was investigated by Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and Chief Chavez, who found no problems. Another activation for basement gas at a Ram Island residence was investigated by SIFD and no problems found. A caretaker was advised to contact the security company to service the system. A smoke alarm activation in the Center on April 1 was determined by SIFD to be due to a possibly faulty sensor.

Shelter Island Police and Fire departments responded to a fire alarm in the Heights on April 2. Chief PJ Lechmanski on the scene confirmed a false activation, caused by construction work.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on March 30 (2), 31, April 1 and 2. One person refused medical attention. Two persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment. Two persons were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for treatment.