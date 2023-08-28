Shelter Island By the Numbers: Aug. 28, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

13,000-15,000

Dollars expected to be the amount raised by the annual Shelter Island vs. The Rest of the World Cricket Tournament, with the profits to benefit the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation

21

Artists welcomed the public to their studios to view their work during this past weekend’s annual artsi Studio Tour

26,000

Dollars won’t be spent by the Deer & Tick Committee in 2024 for a flyover to get an estimate of the deer population on the Island and will instead be available for other aspects of the effort to fight tick-borne diseases

14

Teams competed in the Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament helping to raise funds for the community programs sponsored by the library

1

Faculty member to be named by next week to complete staffing for the 2023-24 school year

1

Goose with an apparent broken wing escaped capture by the animal control officer this week, running off into the woods