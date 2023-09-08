Shelter Island By the Numbers: Sept. 8, 2023
190
Students began classes on Shelter Island Wednesday
1st
Shelter Island vineyard, Domaine Assouline, started by Joel Assouline and his wife, Vibeke Lichten, in the Heights
42
Cases of drug overdoses have been reported on the Island since 2015
100
Dollars will help to support Taylor’s Island and the Smith-Taylor Cabin while providing donors with a gourmet feast at the White Oak Wine Garden fundraiser on Sept. 15
88
Youngsters, 14 or under, participated in last Saturday’s Lions Club Snapper Derby
27
Boats competed in Saturday’s Shelter Island Yacht Club Poor Memorial race, the last of the club’s summer season