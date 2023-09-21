Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 21, 2023

Bob is bouncing back

To the Editor

“Hey Bob, don’t worry about the hernia operation – nothing to it – the operation only takes a half an hour – you’ll be in and out the same day.” This what everyone told me. I didn’t have much choice in the matter so I went to the hospital with little trepidation.

The little half-hour operation turned into four-and-a-half hours of surgery. Things inside had gotten much worse since I’d been diagnosed weeks earlier. I woke up in the hospital unable to get out of bed. Making matters worse, I was also hit with gout. Even when I could get out of bed, I couldn’t walk.

One week later, still in the hospital, the scars from surgery had healed. I was to be transferred to San Simeon for rehabilitation. I still couldn’t stand on my own. But with help from two paramedics I was transferred to a stretcher and taken by ambulance to San Simeon.

To say I was not looking forward to rehab is a gross understatement. I just wanted to get home. Luckily, it turned out that San Simeon was much nicer than I expected. The rooms were spacious and clean, the staff pleasant and helpful.

All and all, it was much more comfortable than the hospital, and was made easier by the many people who came to visit me, all of whom I want to thank. I was particularly impressed with my nurse, Semone. She seemed to know what I needed and provided it before I had to ask.

This is how I have spent the past five weeks. I still have trouble with my balance — not great before — but I’ve improved to the point that I expect to be released soon.

The moral is that all surgery is serious; never take anything for granted; and finally, there really is no place like home.

BOB DESTEFANO, Shelter Island

Supporting Marie Eiffel

To the Editor:

Marie Eiffel, owner of Marie Eiffel Market and Chez Marie, is being sued by summer students from InterExchange’s Summer Work Program. InterExchange is also being sued.

However, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. And I for one want to speak up for Marie Eiffel.

Marie Eiffel is a brilliant chef and creative force. Yes, she is gruff, exacting, demanding and holds high standards for her employees, but most of all she holds herself to those standards. All of us on the Island have treasured her contributions — from the miracle of her authentic French cooking to the many tourists who have come to the Island specifically to visit her market and restaurant. Her business successes have supported other local businesses.

It is very difficult to see a such an important local figure go through an experience like this. I hope our community will support her, as I plan to do.

FRAN TAUBMAN, Shelter Island

Bumps in the road

To the Editor:

Re: The Island’s speeding problem. How about putting speed bumps on the roads? This could be a simple and relatively inexpensive solution.

DIANE HOUNSELL, Shelter Island