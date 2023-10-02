Get us to the game on time: Athletic department and volleyball team pulling together

Still smiling at the end of a long day at the Center Moriches tournament. Back row, from left, Lauren Gibbs, Mandy Marcello, Mae Brigham, Kat Austin, Sophie Clark, and Johanna Kaasik. Front row, from left, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Elliot Schack, Harper Congdon, and Kaitlyn Gulluscio. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

While many people assume I teach at Shelter Island School because I coach there, I actually spend my days at Mashomack. I have the benefit of walking into the gym without knowing the behind-the-scenes heroics it sometimes takes to keep the athletic program on an even keel. However, on September 28, that work was exposed.

As you may have heard, bus companies are having a difficult time getting drivers. While the regular school runs are covered, the sports charters have been in upheaval. Pulling up to the school, ready to get on the bus to travel with the junior varsity and varsity teams to Center Moriches, I saw Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio on his phone.

Sunrise Bus company had just canceled our transportation at the last minute. Several phone calls and emails later, the varsity team was in the new school van and the JV was headed home for a free evening since their match had to be canceled.

Todd donned his van driver hat, and off we went. I know that Shelter Island School has an amazing staff that goes above and beyond for our kids every day, but this day it really hit home how versatile and committed they are.

The Center Moriches match marked the start of the second half of our season. We had seen the Red Devils in our first match at the end of August, a strong team who made quick work of the Islanders. This time it was different.

With Kat Austin unavailable, we only had eight athletes. We’ve been working on a new line up with Johanna Kaasik as our primary setter. This frees up Sophie Clark to receive serve, play defense and hit more often. Dariana Duran Alvarado has stepped in on the right side. Mackenzie Speece and Mandy Marcello held down the court at the middle hitter position. Harper Condon was in the hot seat and dug up hit after hit. Kaity Gulluscio hung tough on defense and hitting. Susie Kane came into the game to help on the right side.

During the first set we were still adjusting. We lost 25-10, but this set featured some of the best rallies we played all season. Serve receive is markedly better. In addition to her primary defensive duties, Harper Condon now has “second hands” and sets balls when Kaasik passes the ball.

The second set continued the great work with extended rallies. Marcello aced the Red Devil serve receive three times in a row. As a sophomore, Marcello is finding her way on the varsity court. Able to play in the middle or the outside, her versatility is extremely helpful with our limited roster. We scored a respectable 16 points in the set, far more than in our first encounter.

In the final set, despite a lull during which a tough server set us back for a bit, we continued to find our groove. Speece dueled it out at the net, blocking and hitting well. Duran Alvarado served well. The Red Devils took the set and match, 25-16, but I was extremely pleased with the level of play and the number of digs against the tough Devils offense.

There was more volleyball played in these sets than any other match this season. Rallies were long and frequent. The team was thrilled with their high level of play. It was great to see them start to believe in themselves and imagine tougher goals for the remainder of the season.

JV

On Tuesday, September 26 the always tough Mattituck team visited the Island. Their varsity team has 18 athletes, more than our varsity and JV rosters combined. However, our fans are very supportive and the JV squad had encouragement throughout the match.

The behind-the-scenes work being done in practice night after night is really beginning to pay dividends. Grace Catherine-Gray who played the entire match against the Royals last week, was feeling confident as the Tuckers match began.

Quinn Sobejana wore her regular blue jersey in the first set when she was in the setter role, but changed to the bright green libero uniform for the second. Sobejana became a defensive specialist as Mae Brigham took over as setter. Elliot Schack, the third setter on the team, combined with Brigham and Sobejana to make a terrific scrambling play and great save.

Both Juliana Medina and Sadie Green-Clark have become much more comfortable on the court. Medina provided a bit of levity in the second set. As she stood at the net in her ready position, a Tucker serve dribbled over and landed in her outstretched hands. Her surprised expression had the team laughing with her as they came together on the court in the traditional post-point huddle.

Green-Clark has developed a nice aggressive serve which she put to good use in the third set. Lauren Gibbs and Lili Kuhr also aced Mattituck several times at the end of the third set. The joyful, “Ace, whoo!” cheer was used multiple times as the Islanders came from behind to take the final set 25-20.

Mattituck won the JV match 2 sets to one, while the Tuckers bested the varsity team 25-9, 25-16, 25-16.

As the season rolls on, the Island athletes are stepping up their knowledge of the game and becoming much more confident in their roles on the court. In recognition of this growth JV players Lauren Gibbs, Elliot Schack and Mae Brigham joined the varsity crew as we attended the Center Moriches tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tournaments are a chance to see how players perform outside their regularly assigned positions and how they adapt to new lineups. The entire 10-player team agreed that the day was a success with the chance to see new teams, play with one another and enjoy each other’s company.

In the week to come, the Pierson Whalers visit the Island on Oct. 4, and the Islanders will travel to Greenport on the 6th. Looking ahead to our final home matches: Tuesday, Oct. 10 will be our annual celebration and fundraiser for breast cancer. Friday, Oct.13 will be our final home match and Senior Game as we face the Ross Ravens. Come support the team!