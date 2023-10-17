Village bids farewell to Parcells

Dering Harbor Village Hall

The Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor opened their Oct. 14 Board meeting with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Hamas attack in Israel.

The Board re-appointed Stephanie Deutsch to the Architectural Review Board for a term expiring in 2026, and approved the appointment of Rob Ferris as the ARB chair.

The resignation of trustee Patrick Parcells, who is moving out of the Village, was announced and accepted. Mayor Karen Kelsey expressed gratitude for the efforts of Mr. Parcells, as mayor and trustee, in updating the water infrastructure of the village in conjunction with Suffolk County Water Authority, as well as stabilizing and strengthening the village’s finances. “I will miss sparring — and agreeing — with him,” she said.

The seat, to which Mr. Parcells was elected in May 2023, will be filled by a mayoral appointment.

Four tree removal requests were approved. A request to relocate a cable line at 25 Harbor Lane was tabled awaiting clarification from the contractor about the impact on adjoining properties.

The next meeting will be on Nov. 11.