Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 31, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Daniel W. Shuman, Shelter Island, was driving on Smith Street on Oct. 25 when he was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign. Martin J. Clarke, Sag Harbor, received a summons for driving while using a portable electronic device on North Menantic Road.

On Oct. 27, Stephen B. Smith, Media, Penn., was given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to keep right.

Police issued two tickets to Kevin M. McCafferty, Shelter Island, on Winthrop Road on Oct. 28 for failure to cover loose cargo and for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 13 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, West Neck and the Heights on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 through 29, resulting in seven warnings and five tickets.

ACCIDENTS

A minor accident was reported by Edward Joseph Bailey, Shelter Island, who told police on Oct. 24 that a person had backed over a stop sign on Ram Island and had then left the scene. An officer located Elizabeth Yael Lee, New York City, who was traveling west on Ram Island Drive, and noticed there was minor damage to the rear bumper. She told the officer she planned to report the damage to the stop sign when she returned home.

OTHER REPORTS

On Oct. 24, a Hay Beach resident reported he heard gunshots on the 23rd and also two weeks earlier. Officers had responded to the 23rd incident and canvassed the area with negative results. The caller was told that an extra patrol would be conducted in the area.

Also on the 24th, a caller told police he had received an “unusual” phone call from New Jersey and although he was not asked for any personal or financial information, he was advised to block the number and to contact the police if he continued to receive similar phone calls.

A complaint was received about loud music in the Center on Oct. 25; the music was turned down without incident. A transformer sparking in the Center was reported on the 25th; an officer searched the area with negative results, but continued to patrol the vicinity throughout the day.

On Oct. 26, police were told by a Hay Beach resident that he had a verbal agreement with a contractor who had not fulfilled that agreement. A caller reported he had observed, through a security camera, a suspicious person on his Silver Beach property. The person left the property about five minutes after the Police Department was called. The area was canvassed without result and extra patrols were scheduled.

A woman living alone in Silver Beach asked for police assistance in checking her premises; an officer responded and searched the area. Also on the 26th, a caller reported, for informational purposes, a disturbing phone call from a man who attempted to sell her a television subscription in an aggressive and uncomfortable manner.

On the 27th, a Southold Police marine unit requested Shelter Island’s help in checking for the illegal sale of fish in Dering Harbor. Gunshots were reported in Harbor View, possibly Bootleggers Alley; the area was searched with negative results.

A second sound, possibly a gunshot, was heard on Oct. 28, also in Harbor View. An officer searched the area and located a man walking on his property with a flashlight; he said he was looking for his dog and may have heard the sound of fireworks in the area.

Loud music was reported on Ram Island on the 28th; an officer conducted a noise investigation and found the amplified sound was less than 50 decibels, the level specified as a violation in the Town Code

A caller also complained about loud music in the Center on Oct. 29; an officer could not locate or hear any music in the area. A Shorewood caller reported having ongoing issues with a person but was informing police for informational purposes only.

Police were informed on Oct. 28 about a missing person; the person was subsequently located by police.

In other incidents during the week: police answered three lost and found reports; had lunch with Shelter Island 2nd graders; conducted a well-being check; responded to a false 911 call; and followed up on a false medical pendant alert.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms on Oct. 24 and 28 – in Silver Beach the Heights and HiLo. The first was set off by exterminators conducting a heat treatment that set off the smoke alarm. Cleaning activated another alarm by accident, and the third was a false alarm caused by smoke from cooking.

Police responded to a motion alarm in the Center on Oct. 23; the premises were searched and there was no sign of any criminal activity. A commercial motion alarm in the Center on Oct. 25 was also activated; the premises were secure.

A front door alarm in Silver Beach went off on Oct. 27; the premises were searched with negative results. On the 29th, a caretaker accidentally activated an alarm in the Center.

ANIMALS

A cormorant with a broken wing in Mashomack was captured by the animal control officer (ACO) and taken for euthanasia. A bird hit a window at a residence in the Heights. The ACO explained that some birds take 30 to 45 minutes to recover from a window strike. The person called back after 40 minutes to say the bird was still there. When the ACO arrived, the bird flew away.

Two dogs at large in Cartwright and the Center were recognized by the ACO who contacted their owners to retrieve them. The ACO was unable to locate a dog at large in the Heights.

Two injured deer were reported in Silver Beach One was lethargic, had no apparent injuries and was able to move on its own. The second was located by an officer but ran away with no visible injuries. A third injured deer on Ram Island was put down by an officer.

AIDED CASES Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct 29.