Health column: Leaves of Change

We are deep into what is arguably the most colorful and vibrant season here on Shelter Island.

The leaves are changing with the weather, giving us a rainbow of autumn colors and a re-imagined landscape wherever we look. In the season of such dynamic change, let’s take this opportunity to create and set some new habits that are sure to make you feel just as vibrant.

Begin by giving some thought to the idea that if there is something in your life that you could change, would your quality of life be enhanced considerably?

Let’s say it’s stopping eating sugar. Knowing the health benefits this type of change can bring, consider the positive when looking for inspiration. Instead of saying to yourself “I am giving up sugar, I can’t have sugar,” try saying out loud, “I feel great when I eat really healthy,” or, “I love how my body looks and feels when I choose healthy treats.”

By finding the positive position of this choice, rather than the negative circumstances, you can re-frame it in a way that makes it easy to see how this change is beneficial to you, giving you the self-support you need to make this change to look and feel better.

“It’s easy for me to make healthy choices.”

“I easily make food and drink choices that are sugar-free because it makes me feel great!”

You can try this with any new habit you want to create. Reach for consistency, not perfection. Do it for 30 days and let’s see what happens. Maybe call it “turning over a new leaf …”

Suzette Smith is the owner of Shelter Island Pilates, now celebrating 20 years on Shelter Island, offering private, group, and virtual classes year round. Visit shelterislandpilates.com for additional information and new virtual classes weekly.