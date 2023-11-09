Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 9, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 22, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• John & Sarah Ahearn to Zeljan Ugarkovic, 101 South Ferry Road (700-23-3-38.001) (R) $1,600,100

• Priscila & Sidney Hawthorne to Terisa & Thomas Cerasoli, 5 Peppermill Lane (700-19-2-80.020) (R) $1,400,000

• Bank of America to James Olinkiewicz, 98 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-94) (R) $535,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Estate of Gerald Cardinale to Mark Lumley, 8 Margarets Drive (700-18-2-37) (R) $2,000,000

• Christine Houston to MGC I LLC, 10 Nostrand Parkway (700-17-1-44.008) (V) $1,400,000

• JBS33139 LLC to Oliver & Dalya Browne, 34 Rocky Point Road (700-13-1-28.001) (V) $775,000

• Roy & Donna Freese to Marco & Jacqueline Deies, 18 Terry Drive (700-17-1-63) (V) $400,000

• Herb Sambol to 5 Grand Ave LLC, 5 Grand Avenue (700-5-5-20.001) (V) $377,600

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wieslaw Dobrzynski to Favio Agosto, 57 Zion Street (600-85-3-55.001) (R) $355,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Frederick Wightman to Stacey & Rex Carner, 414 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-86) (R) $622,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Johanna Jacaruso to Rosemarie Montalbano, 1945 Broadwaters Road (1000-104-11-1.008) (R) $1,400,000

• Robert & Louise Scott to Kristy Naddell & Kenneth Cereola, 445 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-30) (R) $999,000

• Kevin & Nancy Foote to Marc Wirstrom, 4630 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-8-10) (R) $950,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Brian & Jenna Keenan to Daniel & Patricia Gil, 3663 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-6-3) (R) $1,240,000

• Gloria & Joseph Murphy to Deirdre McGinty, 30 Dogwood Lane (1000-37-1-5) (R) $1,135,000

• Summersmith Associates LLC to Teamc99A Properties LLC, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 2D (1000-38.02-1-22) (R) $805,000

• Christine & Lorraine Bader to Norayr & Sonia Yezekian, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 2D1 (1000-38.02-1-21) (R) $755,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Fishers Island Development Corp to The Henry L Ferguson Museum, East End Road (1000-4-5-5.010) (V) $2,500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Mary Coyle Trust to Nick Voulgaris, 314 Atlantic Avenue (1001-2-2-11) (R) $985,000

• Sarkis Ohanian & Tanya Gullep to Adam Greenberg & Yoshiko Ono, 785 Sutton Place (1000-33-5-4) (R) $908,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Red’s Adventures LLC to Tulio Bertoli &Deborah Nash, 67 Holly Tree Lane (600-69-3-63.003) (V) $250,000

• Pflum Family Trust to Jeffrey Pflum, 44 Brookside Avenue (600-89-1-54) (R) $241,875

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Judy & Susan Emanuele to Glen Wilson, 4125 Sound Avenue (1000-121-1-1.004) (R) $1,125,000

• Constance Callahan & Jon P Kalish to Jacqueline Kerner & Steven Cook, 2095 Elijahs Lane (1000-108-4-7.012) (R) $925,000

• Margaret & Philip Alvarez & Kelsey Pokalsky to Robert & Christine O’Neill, 367 Riley Avenue (1000-143-4-20) (R) $580,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Steven Eisman & Valerie Feigen to Morgan & Kerri Hayes, 18603 Old Main Road (1000-17-5-3.002) (R) $4,150,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Daniel & Liliana Rila to Santos Portillo, 410 Carroll Avenue (1000-75-1-8) (R) $468,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• East Main Riverhead LLC to 518 E Main St Prop LLC, 518 East Main Street (600-129-3-33.001) (C) $3,100,000

• In Shore Const Co Inc to Hinck Riverhead Storage LLC, 61 Main Road (600-85-1-8.001) (C) $1,400,000

• Carol Quinn to Donna Galvin, 3203 Carnoustie Court (600-64.02-1-27) (R) $480,000

• Chaiminda Thalgaswattage & Upuli Ranaweera to Jean DeLisle, 104 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-4) (R) $475,000

• Barbara Wanamaker to Marta Talik, 18 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-18) (R) $410,000

• Anthony & Alice Pasquale to 716 East Avenue LLC, 716 East Avenue Extension (600-126-3-8) (R) $400,000

• Estate of Jack Smith to Pro Estate Equities LLC, 944 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-18) (R) $285,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• William J Earl to Randy Statham & Andrew M Pettersen, 5805 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-7-5.005) (R) $1,715,000

• Kathleen Foley to 500 Glenn Road LLC, 500 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-23) (R) $1,300,000

• DiFrancesco Family Trust to Vincent & Mona Hanley, 400 Ships Drive (1000-79-3-29) (R) $1,050,000

• David & Evangelia Tsoumpelis to Jared Fox & Jihan Bowes, 1525 Leeward Drive (1000-79-7-19) (R) $997,499

• Laurie Rafkin Trust to Four Bridge Offices LLC, 1715 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-52) (R) $965,000

• Lillian Vergiris to Speonk Land Development LLC, 670 Kenneys Road (1000-59-3-36) (V) $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)