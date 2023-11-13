Training with Shelter Island’s Trent: A balancing act

(Courtesy Image)

Question from Amanda: Hello, Trent, I could use some advice. My friend is trying to get pregnant, and she is borderline diabetic. She has been doing intermittent fasting to lose body fat. Is this a good idea for her?

Answer: Hey, Amanda, this is a wonderful question. Your friend is embarking on a fertility quest while juggling the borderline diabetes and intermittent fasting circus. Quite the balancing act.

When it comes to getting pregnant and managing diabetes, it’s important to keep the blood sugar levels steady and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Intermittent fasting might not be the ideal partner in this baby-making tango, as it can throw hormones off balance like a clumsy dancer.

Instead of relying solely on intermittent fasting, encourage your friend to consult with a healthcare professional who can offer guidance suited to her specific situation. They can provide her with a well-choreographed plan that helps manage her blood sugar, achieve a healthy weight, and optimize her chances of conception.

Remember, fertility and diabetes are like a chaotic game of Twister.

Better to have a professional guiding the moves than ending up all tangled. So, nudge your friend to seek out expert advice and support to make sure she’s pirouetting toward the best possible outcome in her fertility journey.

