Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 14, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Police arrested Paul J. Gigante, 60, of Manhassett, on Nov. 13, 2023, at 9:13 a.m. and charged him with harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and directed to return at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Franklin Alexander Munoz Albarracin, Southampton, was driving on North Cartwright Road on Nov. 9 when he was stopped by police for speeding — 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. He was issued a second ticket for unlicensed operation.

Police conducted radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Nov. 7, 8, 9, and 11 in the Center, Menantic and Cartwright, resulting in five warnings and two tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Ron Ramanujam, New York City, told police he was backing out of his driveway on Evans Road on Nov. 11 when he hit a vehicle belonging to Marjan Bace, Shelter Island, which was parked along the side of the road. According to the draft report, there was $1,000 damage to the rear right bumper of Mr. Ramanujam’s vehicle and estimated damage to the rear driver’s side door of the Bace vehicle.

On the same day, Carol E. Evans, Greenport, was trying to park her vehicle on North Ferry Road when she hit a parked vehicle belonging to Franklin W. Hallock, Croton-on-the-Hudson. According to the draft report, there was over $1,000 damage to the rear passenger door of Ms. Evans vehicle and the front right bumper of Mr. Hallock’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 6, a caller reported, for documentation purposes, that an unknown male was walking on his Hilo property and taking pictures. Also, on the 6th, a Ram Island resident told police about being involved in a PSEG scam.

On Nov. 7, police were alerted to a large mooring washed up on the beach at Hay Beach Point; a marine unit will follow up. Police officers conducted a safety presentation program for Shelter Island School staff members.

Police helped a caller connect with the Senior Center regarding a medical appointment on Nov. 8 and investigated a financial crime on that date.

Property damage was reported on Nov. 9. A caller told police he was checking a vehicle for a Hay Beach owner when he closed the passenger door and the skylight blew out. The glass might have had a ding in it and the pressure of the door closing may have caused it to blow out.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant complaint on Nov. 12.

In other incidents during the week: police attended three rifle training sessions in Westhampton; filed administrative reports; provided a lift assist; responded to two lost and found reports; and attended a police department auction.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on Nov. 10 in West Neck, caused by workers sanding and creating dust.

Residential alarms in Hay Beach on Nov. 9 and 11 were false alarms. A Nov. 7 alarm in West Neck was activated by painting, and a Nov. 11 alarm (no location noted) was set off when a caretaker opened a Bilco door and forgot the alarm was on.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) recognized a dog at large in West Neck and called the owner to retrieve it. A loose dog in the Heights was located by the ACO and the owner notified. The ACO was unable to locate two dogs at large in the Center.

A West Neck caller said she found a frog on a house plant she had brought inside. The ACO arranged for the tree frog to be taken to Turtle Rescue in the Hamptons for over-wintering. An injured goose in West Neck was gone when the ACO arrived. The ACO was unable to locate a sick turkey reported in the Center.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 6, 7, 9 and 10. One patient on Nov. 12 refused medical transport.