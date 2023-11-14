Shelter Islander Bill Clark featured in new art show: Exhibit in Sag Harbor through year’s end

Bill Clark in his studio with one of his paintings of the South Ferry. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Island artist Bill Clark has an exhibit of some of his paintings at the Keyes Gallery in Sag Harbor, which opened on Saturday, Nov. 11 with a reception.

The group show of local artists is described by the gallery as exploring “the impact of dynamic community and how it keeps us striving to be better. The results are the modern Paris of ideas and brilliance.”

The show offers a chance to see some of Mr. Clark’s work, much of which captures the classic waterfront scenes unique to Shelter Island, alongside well known artists like Bert Stern and Larry Rivers.

The exhibit will run until Jan. 3, 2024.