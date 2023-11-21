Public invited to Shelter Island art show reception

“Circle opening” is one of the works featured in Laurie Dolphin’s show at the Shelter Island Art House. (Courtesy image)

An exhibit by Island artist Laurie Dolphin will open at the Shelter Island Art House with a reception on Friday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The gallery will also host a discussion with the artist on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“I feel particularly grateful this Thanksgiving to have a gallery on a beautiful island in a community that respects nature, creativity and kindness,” said Patricia Foulkrod, owner of the art house, which is located at 17 Grand Avenue in the Heights.

The exhibit, titled “Awakening,” showcases the talents of Laurie Dolphin as a printmaker.

She is also a graphic designer and award-winning book publisher. A member of the ARTSI community of artists on the Island, she has opened her studio to visitors as part of the annual ARTSI tour.