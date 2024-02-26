Connie Abate featured at Shelter Island Library art show: Reception with artist open to public

‘Summer Romance,’ one of the works by the featured artist at the Library show. (Credit: Connie Abate)

Looking for a bright spot to carry you through the drab days of winter? Stop by the Shelter Island Public Library over the next few weeks to visit the art exhibit featuring Island artist Connie Abate.

The one-woman show will be featured March 3 through April 5. Everyone is welcome to meet the artist at a reception on March 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.

A member of ARTSI, a community of Shelter Island professional artists working in a variety of styles and media, Ms. Abate has a background in education.

For many years she taught her own program entitled, “History through the Fine Arts,” not only to schoolchildren but to prospective teachers. The program was centered around cultural concerns, as well as applied art embellished with music.

Now painting full-time, she works in oils, acrylics and pastels. Some of her signature pieces have employed collage enhanced with gold, with a focus on producing unusual compositions.