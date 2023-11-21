Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 21, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Following an investigation, police arrested Paul J. Gigante, 60, of Manhasset, on a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Gigante was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONS

Patrick F. Conlan, Flanders, was driving on North Ferry Road on Nov. 16 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 11 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in Cartwright, the Center and West Neck on Nov. 14 through 19, resulting in eight warnings and one ticket.

ACCIDENT

Gregory F. Raymond, Shelter Island, told police he was driving east on West Neck Road near the intersection of Worthy Way when a rock hit his windshield causing minor damage. He said the rock came from a passing truck. The truck’s driver said he was traveling at a slow speed with a trailer and was unaware a rock had hit Mr. Raymond’s vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

An ongoing landlord/tenant dispute was reported on Nov. 13. Also on that day, a caller said construction vehicles were speeding on Ram Island. An officer advised him that there would be extra radar enforcement in the area.

On Nov. 13, a Heights caller reported seeing on-camera two people inside his residence when no one should have been there. One of the two people was interviewed by police and verified that he had been given permission by the owner’s son to use the house.

An officer responded to a report that a truck and dump trailer were blocking a lane of traffic in the Center on Nov. 15. Employees working on the site were told to remove the truck and did so without a problem.

A caller reported smoke and a chemical smell coming from a woodstove at a residence in the Heights. The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished the fire and said the smell was most likely caused by insulation installed in the chimney.

Also on the 15th, police were told a “suspicious” person was seen walking erratically off a North Ferry boat.

On Nov. 16, police were informed by a complainant that an unknown person was disposing of garbage without permission in Cartwright. An employee told police he suspects who was responsible and will tell him to stop.

Police received a report of fraudulent charges on a resident’s credit card on Nov. 18.

On the 19th, a caller told police that water was flowing down a Heights roadway and was advised that the fire department was conducting a routine draining of the Heights Property Owners Corporation water reservoir.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; conducted a well-being check; participated in training exercises in Northport and Westhampton; responded to a false 911 call, verified a VIN number, had lunch with a Shelter Island School class; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; and provided a lift assist.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms in the Center, Hay Beach and the Heights on Nov. 16 and 19. One was caused by batteries that needed to be replaced; a second alarm for carbon monoxide was activated by accident; and a third was set off by batteries being changed.

A panic alarm was set off accidentally on Ram Island on Nov. 13, and a pendant medical alert alarm was caused by a malfunction.

ANIMALS

A diamondback terrapin was reported on a double yellow line in Cartwright; the animal control officer (ACO) arranged its transport to Turtle Rescue for over-wintering. The ACO helped evict a bird reported in a Center house.

A dog at large in Cartwright was recognized by the ACO and put back in the house. A dog in its own Heights yard refused to go inside the house; the ACO assisted the owner in getting the dog inside.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 13 and a second to Southampton Hospital on Nov. 17.