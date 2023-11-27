Arts and letters shine on Shelter Island: New books launched at events

Peter Waldner, left, illustrated the new children’s book, “The Whyyyyner Kids,” by Jenifer Maxson, right. They signed copies at the Ram’s Head Inn tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 25. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Just in time for the holidays, some of the Island’s artists and writers have published new books that will make great gifts.

Reporter columnist Jenifer Maxson and cartoonist Peter Waldner have collaborated on a children’s book, “The Whyyyyner Kids.” On Saturday, Nov. 25, they signed copies of their book at a holiday tree-lighting event at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The cover of Susan Schrott’s new book, “Rise with Radiance,” which pairs the artist’s drawings on textile with inspirational words for every day of the year. (Credit: Susan Schrott)

Island artist Susan Schrott’s new book, “Rise with Radiance, Drawings and Inspirational Words to Light Your Path Every Day of the Year,” has just been released and is available for purchase on Amazon.

The Shelter Island Historical Society will host a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.