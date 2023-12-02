What is that? Dec. 2, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below), for which no one contacted us with an ID (not even Edward Holm or Audrey Hunter Miller Royer), is a memorial plaque in honor of Billy Johnston’s 70th birthday that a few of his friends placed at Sylvesterr Manor.

(Credit: Peter Vielbig)

They honored Billy further by planting a Quercus Phellos, or Willow Oak tree in a beautiful 20-acre field at the Manor Manor. Appropriately enough, the field is named, “The Johnston Field” after Billy, who cleared and created the field as one of his many gifts to the Manor.

The plaque reads: “Quercus Phellos/ In honor of William Johnston II/ The ‘Son’ of legendary/ Father and Son Team Johnston and Son Earth Movers/ The vision to see the Shape of the Land/ The Strength and Finesse to Make it So/ Shelter Island Loves and Thanks You, Billy!”